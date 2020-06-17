UNIVERSITY CENTER – About 800 students graduated from Saginaw Valley State University following the 2020 winter semester.
The graduates earned the distinction despite a global pandemic that led many institutions including SVSU, to transition its in-class courses to online and remote learning environments in the middle of their final semester.
The following local students were among the graduates:
Tyler Boylen, Nicholas Fisher, Robyn Nyhoff, and Jacob Shell of Gladwin.
Hannah Hartner, Victoria Hodge, and Madison Tremper of Beaverton.
