UNIVERSITY CENTER – There were more than 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the winter 2020 semester President’s List.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.
The following local students were among the students recognized for their academic excellence on the President’s List:
Beaverton
Carley VanTiem.
Gladwin
Jonathon Damzyn, Madelyn Graves, and Rylie Miller.
Rhodes
Charlotte Power.
More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2020 semester Deans’ List.
To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better. The following local students were among those honored for academic excellence on the Dean’s List:
Beaverton
Mariah Broka, Eric Cassiday, Chase Castro, Logan Graves, and Baleigh Hill.
Gladwin
Michael Clifford, Nicholas Einstein, Maya Evans, Jesse Feuerstein, Donovan Gutierrez-Sprott, Trisha Redman, Sidney Rellinger, Lauren Seebeck, Brittany Sharpsteen, Brooklynn Tackett, and Morgan Vasher.
Rhodes
Alicia Aldrich and Michelle Sequin.
Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 8,000 students.
SVSU is establishing itself as a leader in STEM education for the Great Lakes Bay Region, partnering with businesses, foundations and school districts to improve students’ performance in math and science at the middle school, high school and university levels.