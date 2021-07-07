University Center
There were more than 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the Winter 2021 semester President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average. The following students have been named to the Winter 2021 semester President’s List:
Gladwin
Alaina Cuddie, Jonathon Damzyn, Merissa Gingerich, Brenna Kind, and Morgan Vasher.
Rhodes
Charlotte Power and Corrine Swaffield.
More than 1800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the Winter 2021 semester Deans’ List. To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better. The following students were named to the Winter 2021 semester Dean’s List:
Beaverton
Chase Castro, Logan Gerow, Haylee Hannah, Westin Kumpelis, Samantha Massaro, Grant Maveal, Benjamin Minkina, McKenzie Snooks and Carley VanTiem.
Gladwin
Michael Clifford, Maya Evans, Jesse Feuerstein, Madelyn Graves, Donovan Gutierrez-Sprott, Sara Macon, Benjamin Miller, Trisha Redman, Marley Wentworth and Roger Willford.
Rhodes
Michelle Sequin
