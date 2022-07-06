While browsing through a rummage sale recently, I came across and bought an old college biology textbook titled, Biology: Evolution, Diversity, Environment. Even though it was published in 1985, it was thorough, detailed and very well written. Like most college textbooks, it was overwhelming in its knowledge, wonderful. It will serve me as a reference text for years to come. I was a bit disappointed by the fact that there was no mention of God, creation, or wonder in its pages.
Earlier this morning, I was weeding cucumber and summer squash in my garden when I was filled with the wonders of nature. It took God millions of years to get lambs quarters and pig weed to evolve and here I was killing them so the vegetables could grow. I marveled at the damp, rich, black soil that is alive with molds, bacteria, worms, and compost that holds water and minerals needed for plant life. I thought about how we will eat the produce and it will kill our hunger while nourishing us. God did a good thing giving us food.
My brother noticed a doe and two fawns standing in the bean field and I noticed them too as they ran into the woods. Farther out I saw turkeys. I heard a warbler singing. The air was cool, and the sun was shining in the early morning. Wonderful!
Some people get tired of me saying it, but I marvel at how a single kernel of corn or a single bean, planted may eventually yield over 500 kernels or beans. I marvel that as that seed seems to die, it just makes more seeds, and it only takes about four months. Wow!
I could continue, but I think you get the idea. Evolution, diversity, and the environment are so grand and beyond our human ability to comprehend in its entirety, that it could not be contained, even in a college biology textbook. Look around you and wonder. Be amazed.
Did God get left out of the textbook on purpose? Would it offend some people if he had been given, even a little credit for evolution, diversity, and the world we live in? I don’t know. I only know that sometimes I am overwhelmed by the wonder and the beauty and the power of creation. I marvel at the animals and plants, the different cultures, and all things I observe around me, and I must say, “Wow, there is a God!” Take a minute, look around you. Marvel at the greatness of God. All creation points to wonder. All creation points to the God who is creator and loves us.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”
