BEAVERTON
The Miss Beaverton Scholarship Pageant was held on Saturday, June 26 at the Beaverton Activity Center and featured five young contestants, Kaylin Noll; Becca Claypool; Alexis Fassett; Elizabeth Hoag; and Stella Govitz. At the end of the event, Stella Govitz was awarded the title of 2021 Miss Beaverton, with Becca Claypool as the First Runner-Up and Elizabeth Hoag as the Second Runner-Up. The 2020 Miss Beaverton, Sydney Compton, presented the crown to her successor, Stella as her successor.
During the contest, each contestant was introduced and given a chance to perform their practiced talent and took part in a question and answer panel. The event stuck with their theme of ‘down on the farm’ for this year’s pageant in both their music and some of their displays.
Stella was awarded her crown, a sash, pin, trophy and an educational scholarship. Both Becca and Elizabeth received different educational scholarships. The funding that allowed for these scholarships was an allocation of donated money by the event sponsors.