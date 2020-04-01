As we enter another week of stay at home, shelter in place, quarantine, executive order number 2020-21 Stay Home, Stay Safe. Many of us find that this is a full stress situation. The older you are and the more risk factors you have adds to the difficulty of the current situation. Young people with no underlying issues at this point seem to do quite well with the Coronavirus. I remember when I was young, I felt invincible that I was going to live forever. My thoughts on the elderly at that time was that I respected them for all they have done for us, and all of the experiences they lived through. I guess I thought that there are young people and there are old people. We as people live in the moment, we do not always think of the future, or how we are changing every day, and with enough time and enough days, we become the elderly! Depending on your definition, I have earned the title of elderly! At one time, all of the young were taken care of by the older. Now the older need the young to take care of them.
So, to the young, I’m asking you to stay at home unless you have an essential job. Skip the Pole Barn Party, because you could pick up the virus, and bring it home to your family, or friends if you go for a visit. Step-up, if you have family or friends that are elderly or shut-ins, offer to pick up groceries or medicine for them, drop off on porch and keep your distance. The money can go in an envelope and be set on the porch for you.
If you live in a house, apartment, condo, or with your parents, this is the perfect time to go to the job jar and clean it out! Get caught up with all of your projects. There is a lot to look forward to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, snacks, desserts. We live in an entertainment age! Television has so much material, movies, news, streaming fun right to your living room. We have Blue Ray, DVD’s and some old VCR tapes laying around. Me-TV features a lot of the TV shows I grew up with and lots of westerns. My dogs have never been happier, we are home literally with them all of the time, and they love it.
I have time to nap every day, multiple times in my “Comfy Chair.” Naps can be beneficial in reducing stress, giving you time to think about the situation. As time rolls on, months will go by, and at some point, the virus will slow down, vaccines will be on the market, and we will slowly get back to our lives. Not everyone, sadly, we will have and will continue to lose people to the pneumonia that seems to take over in some people. We may not have enough ventilators or medicine to save everyone. We are hoping the loss will be minimal. Please remember to stay home, stay safe to protect yourselves and others. We truly depend on each other for doing the right thing! As I write in the paragraph below: “Every Day is A Gift” – let’s remember that during these times. Enjoy your Stay-cation!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – © Joel M. Vernier 03/24/2020 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.