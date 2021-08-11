One good side-effect of taking frequent naps is that I can, on occasion, stay awake during the night if I choose to. I do not often choose to.
While watching the news, the newscaster stated that it would be a clear evening and that we could see the stars, moon, international space station, and even the Tesla communication string of satellites, Starlink.
I decided to stay awake long enough to do a little stargazing. Ever since I was a kid, I have loved looking at the stars and the sense of calmness that stargazing gives me.
Pondering the distances, the beauty, and the fact that the star I happened to be gazing at might not even exist in real-time.
However, the light takes so many years to reach the earth that we are still able to see it. As long as humans have existed, they have turned to the stars, the heavens, the universe with wonderment and questions of what it all means and how we as humans fit in.
I am not an astronomer; while I can recognize the big and little dipper, I do not pretend to know the names of all the constellations that can be seen by the naked eye.
I have used the smartphone app Skyview to show me the stars and the constellations with a diagram when pointed at the sky. It is fun to be able to recognize these constellations.
I think back to the time when humans primarily lived on a grassy savanna in Africa, or how people all around the world before technology, would struggle to understand the stars. The stars would come into view and open a whole new world, a universe filled the heavens with wonder and beauty.
I try to imagine how these people felt when they would see a shooting star or Haley’s Comet that returns every 75 years.
When a solar eclipse would occur, did it trigger thoughts of the end of the world? When the blood moon crossed the night sky, did they think an entity was angry?
Many civilizations attributed the stars to their ancestors, deities, or “star visitors,” aliens that came down to earth.
Many cave drawings, folklore, and ancient stories were handed down over thousands of years and evidenced with artifacts that support the ancient alien theories.
It seems every month we find more of our pre-history and the time that humans and pre-humans walked the earth and how it may go back hundreds of thousands of years.
It shakes many to the core just to think about how long humans have roamed the earth. Are we alone in the universe? Is there a multi-verse? Are the UFOs from outer space, inner Earth? Or other dimensions?
All this thinking has made me very tired. I’m just going to go to sleep now; I will try to catch the space station, Starlink, or swarms of UFOs another night when I’m not so tired.
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 08/8/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.