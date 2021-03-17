GLADWIN – Lara Steele and Lillie Trinca from 989 Real Estate put together a St. Patrick’s Day Hunt for Gold event on Friday, March 12 from 6-7 p.m. at North Park in Gladwin. Despite the temperature drop throughout the day, many participants bundled up to take part in the hunt.
Those who came out were given a map that “was dropped by a fleeing leprechaun” according to Lara. The map sectioned off areas of the park where the hunters could find gold and/or one of the 40 hidden “smile bags” (goodie bags with candy and small prizes). The gold could be returned to the starting area for prizes and a grand prize was given to the person who brought back the biggest piece of gold (a gold-painted hide-a-key rock). Prizes included toys, hats, candy and more. The grand prize was a $50 Visa gift card won by Samuel Walker of Gladwin.
According to Lara, she was inspired to do an event that would generate a lot of genuine smiles and happiness. She believes that events such as this one are important during a time when joy can seem distant.
“It’s to remind people that this is life and they need to live it, and to love your neighbor,” Lara said.
Lara also wanted to do something to commemorate the passing of her mother, which happened nearly a year before the event was held (March 14) and knew a positive community event would be a great way to do that.
Lara and Lillie are planning on doing similar community events in the near future and have told those interested in staying up-to-date on those announcements to check the 989 Real Estate Facebook page. It was easy to see that the St. Patrick’s Day Hunt for Gold event achieved its goal of spreading smiles and happiness because every participant was smiling wide when they returned to the prize booth with a handful of gold.
“That’s what we are doing here, we are looking to spread positivity,” Lara said. “The smiles are all that matters.”