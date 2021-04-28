Spring Cleaning

GLADWIN COUNTY – With over eight miles of mountain bike and hiking trail needing to be cleaned and prepped, spring time is usually a hectic whirlwind of activity for Rick Seebeck, the park manager and trail coordinator at the Gladwin County Recreation Area.
In addition to clearing the trail of debris, there are several bridges over environmentally sensitive areas that require attention. According to Rick, it is a monumental task that usually takes well over three weeks of long nights and weekend days. This year is going to be different, said Rick.
Thanks to the efforts of over 20 volunteer members of the Central Michigan Mountain Bike Association (CMMBA), the trail was made ready in record time. CMMBA volunteers, armed with rakes, blowers and great attitudes spent an entire Saturday with Rick and accomplished in one day what would have normally taken over two weeks.
“We are all about teaching people about trail stewardship and healthy living through mountain biking,” said Casey Smith with the Central Michigan Mountain Bike Association. “We also seek to preserve, protect and promote Mountain bike access to public/private lands through education and unified action. At the end of the day, it’s all about getting people outside and enjoying the great outdoors.”
The Gladwin County Recreation Area is a 180 acre natural area owned by Gladwin County and managed by the non-profit organization, Seebeck Family Fund. The park features a historic log lodge that is available to the public for events such as weddings, open houses and family reunions. Revenue generated from lodge rentals is used to support and improve the park. The lodge is air conditioned and features a complete commercial kitchen, making it an incredible venue for special events. For information on renting the lodge, please contact 989-426-4048.