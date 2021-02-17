First thing this morning, I worked very hard shoveling two inches of snow. As I get older, the number of inches of snow that I shovel seems to get harder incrementally every year. I remember when I would hand shovel a six-inch snowfall without a problem. Then as the decades rolled on, I purchased a snowblower for the more significant snows.
I have tried all types of snow shovels. I have used the regular shovel; it looks like a mini plow on a stick. These come in many sizes, from small to large. Some are aluminum (they seem to bend) some are plastic (they seem to break). I have used flatter snow shovels that allow you to lift more snow off the ground and pitch it. I have tried a snow shovel on wheels that you roll along.
My first power shovel had a cord. It was electric, I kept getting tangled up in it. Then I went with a single-stage with paddles, gas oil mix model, noisy, smelly, hard to start in the second year, didn’t throw the snow far enough. I decided to try the auger model, big snowblower, and it ate through my asphalt driveway.
There are so many models on the market. Who likes blowing the snow on a windy day and having the snow blow back into your face and cover your glasses? When I sported a beard, it would coat my beard and turn to ice! I once tried to brush away the glaze on my beard, and a hunk of my beard cracked off.
I looked at a snowplowing unit that had a soft plastic material that you would walk into, and it would shield you from the blowing snow. That was nice, but I expected a heater and a stereo to come with it for the cost. Next, the cordless snowblowers went on the market. At first, they were minimal. The batteries did not last long enough to blow the driveway and walkways, so you had to buy another battery.
The first one I bought only lasted two years, it was under warranty, and the company replaced it with the newer model for free. The newer one had a longer-lasting battery and was more powerful; even so, when the wet, heavy snow comes down, both batteries run out pretty fast.
At this point, if it’s two inches of light powdery snow, I will hand shovel it, and I feel like I accomplished something. There is a price, of course. When I come in after I change and consume a couple of mugs of hot chocolate, it’s time for a nap in my “Comfy Chair!’ there is nothing like a good nap to recharge, refresh and rejuvenate me for my next task, walking my dogs!
