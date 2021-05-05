Gladwin
Skeels Christian School Eagles soared to new heights in State and National academic testing! Annual testing through the Michigan Association of Christian Schools (MACS) was taken by students in third through twelfth grade. MACS testing is a statewide competitive test with competition in the areas of history, English, science, and math.
According to Skeels Testing Coordinator Mrs. Jaime Hunt, “Our students have always done well on these tests at the State level. We are very proud of how well they perform. This year however, they went above and beyond what they have accomplished in the past!”
Skeels Christian School students tested in 24 categories/levels, placing in the top three of the 14 categories statewide. Overall, Skeels had 18 qualifying in the top three award levels. Congratulations to the following top finishers from Skeels Christian School for their statewide rankings:
- 3rd Grade History: second place, Caitlyn Fuller; third place, Joel Barnes.
- 3rd Grade Science: third place, Joel Barnes.
- 4th Grade English: second place, Lillian McCauley.
- 4th Grade History: third place, Lillian McCauley and Olsen King.
- 4th Grade Math: second place, Lillian McCauley.
- 5th Grade English: second place, Wyatt Flach.
- 5th Grade History: third place, Wyatt Flach.
- 5th Grade Science: second place, R. Lee Barnes; third place, Wyatt Flach.
- Junior High English: second place, Keith Whitfield.
- Junior High General Math: first place, Lucas Fuller.
- Junior High Pre-Algebra: second place, Reagan Cady.
- Senior High Biology: third place, Colby Owens.
- Senior High World History/Geography: first place, Kade Hunt; third place, Colby Owens.
- Senior High Essay: first place, Caleb Owens.
With the first-place finish by Caleb Owens in the MACS Essay test and Kade Hunt placing first in the MACS World History and Geography test, both students were qualified to move on to the American Association of Christian School’s National Competition (AACA).
Caleb, a Junior at Skeels Christian School, submitted a new essay to meet the AACA requirements. His outstanding essay earned him a fourth-place finish. Kade, a freshman at Skeels Christian School, completed the 150-question test covering a variety of topic areas within world history and geography. Kade placed 15th in the national competition.
“We are proud of all of our State and National competitors” stated Mrs. Hunt, “with the experience we now have at the National level, we are looking forward to what our students might be able to accomplish next year!”