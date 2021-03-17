GLADWIN – Happy Birthday Dr. Suess! Truffula Trees, green eggs and ham, Thing 1, Thing 2 and hat kabobs were part of the many ways students celebrated Dr. Suess’s birthday at Skeels Christian School.
The morning started with a fun breakfast of hard-boiled green eggs, ham, scrabbled green eggs, juice, fruit, muffins and more. In addition to breakfast, elementary students enjoyed being read a Dr. Suess book during library time. Pre-K and kindergarten students took it all the way by celebrating Dr. Suess throughout the entire week!
The Skeels Christian School staff would like to say “thank you” to everyone who helped make the day something special.