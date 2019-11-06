GLADWIN – Shelterhouse has received a grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, to implement a Blueprint for Safety: An Interagency Response to Battering and Crimes of Domestic Violence.
The Blueprint for Safety is a framework for preventing deaths and reducing the harm caused by battering. The Blueprint coordinates agency responses across the criminal legal system and outlines each practitioner’s role and responsibilities. This unified, strategic response to domestic violence is designed to increase safety for victims and ensure justice.
Sheriff Mike Shea states, “Our department is very excited to participate in the Blueprint for Safety project with Gladwin City Police, Beaverton City Police, Shelterhouse, Prosecution and the Courts. This is a great opportunity for our community to strengthen our response to domestic violence. I am very optimistic that our collaboration and involvement will increase victim safety and ensure offender accountability.”
According to Chief Eric Killian of Gladwin City Police, “By attending weekly Blueprint meetings with other law enforcement agencies, we are developing a process to assist us to better investigate, protect, and assist victims of domestic violence in their recovery. It is also allowing us to discover other areas of law enforcement that need improvement.” Gladwin County Prosecuting Attorney, Aaron Miller shared, “We’ve already eliminated a significant amount of redundant paperwork which allows officers to use their time more efficiently, and we’ve identified and covered areas in the PPO system where victims weren’t being adequately protected. I am optimistic that we’ll see more good ideas coming from these meetings.” Jennifer Ochab, Victim Advocate in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office adds, “I am excited to expand my partnership, through Blueprint, with local agencies as I work with domestic violence victims moving through the criminal justice system. It is my goal to provide victims support through their case and connections to resources that our community offers, the increased collaboration being developed within the Blueprint project is providing a stable platform for such goals.”
The Gladwin Blueprint for Safety project is one of only 16 Blueprint sites in the country. The 36 month endeavor began in October of 2018 and is a collaborative effort of five criminal justice agencies including Gladwin Prosecuting Attorney, Gladwin City Police, Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverton City Police and Gladwin County Courts.
The Blueprint for Safety was created by the City of St. Paul, Minnesota in 2010, with leadership by the St. Paul Police Department, the St. Paul Intervention Project and Praxis International.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that one in three women will be a victim of domestic violence in her lifetime. Everyone in the community has a role to play in ending domestic violence. For more information about how you can help locally or for assistance, contact Shelterhouse at 989-835-6771 or visit their website at Shelterhousemidland.org.
For information on the Blueprint for Safety contact Praxis International at Blueprint@praxisinternational.org or 651-699-8000 ext. 17 or visit www.praxisinternational.org.
This project is supported by Grant # 2015-WE-AX-0029 awarded by the Office on Violence Against Women, U.S. Department of Justice. The opinions, findings, conclusions, and recommendations expressed in this publication/program/exhibition are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the U.S. Department of Justice.