Unintentionally we all share with others the persons we are and what we believe by the way we live our lives, the language we use, the topics we share, and our daily activities. People are watching. When we intentionally live our lives in the way of Christ, it’s called evangelization. When we intentionally share the story of Jesus and his church and how it has affected our lives, it’s evangelization. As christians, we all called to share Jesus and his message of salvation. What can we do?
All of us can pray and ask God for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit on our world. All of us can commit ourselves to following God in the everyday events and relationships of our lives. All of us can begin reading the Bible, one chapter per day, starting with the Gospel of John. All of us can attend a Bible study group, get an inspiring book to read, or just talk with another about God and the Church. All of us can make a renewed effort to notice the needs of others and respond to those needs, whether for worldly stuff or just a listening ear. All of us can share little stories about how our relationship with God and his church has bettered our lives. We can share inspiring books or CDs. We can invite friends and family to go to church with us.
Intentional evangelization demands that each of us focus on asking the question, “am I living my life according to the teaching of Jesus and his church? Am I praying? Am I studying? Am I loving and caring? Do I need to make amends with people I’ve injured? Am I a good christian?” I’m not saying we have to be perfect to evangelize. God knows the church is full of hypocrites and sinners. However, we can make progress in living a holy life. We can live holier lives as we journey toward heaven with others.
Not all of us are called to be great evangelizers, like St. Peter or St. Paul. However, I think St. John Paul II would agree that all of us can walk with others on our journeys in this life and in that way share the love of God and lead them to Christ. If we are not intentionally living a christian life, could we not be unintentionally leading people away from him? Share Christ by the way you live. People are watching.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”