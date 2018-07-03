GLADWIN COUNTY – Derived from one more research source is a book entitled, “Built on Pines” by David McMacken whereupon we learned that Wright, Wells and Stone were an active lumbering operation in Gladwin County and in 1877 partnered with Tom Nester whose assignment was to lumber 30,000 strewn acres of prime pine.
What we learned about the prime lumber itself was that cork pine was most sought after because of its buoyancy when being floated down river and we understand that the current of undammed waters was/is approximated to be just four miles per hour (what an awesome use of natural resources). Ancient (160-year-old and 170- feet tall) pine groves were magnificent great trees that lined riverbanks and there was/is more than 850 miles of feeder streams and tributaries that could be utilized to transport cut timber through the Saginaw Valley.
There were a great many logging camps dotting the Tittabawassee and its tributaries, but they could only be positioned on private property as was stipulated by the U.S. government. Wilderness surveyors or timber cruisers were the vanguards who camped, hiked and scoured the treacherous, dense woods and swamps to size-up the most profitable lumber source for private timber investors and speculators.
The early government estimate of Michigan standing timber was 150 billion (that’s right, billion with a B) board feet (board foot is a unit of measure=1 inch thick and 1 foot square). However, at the end of the logging era the government gave a revised assessment that in fact over 160 billion board feet of timber had been cut by the woodsmen. In the late 1870’s the little iron horses (AKA little logging railroads) began and use of this new-fangled mode of transportation helped get these billions of felled timber to saw mills that also helped our country grow and prosper by taking advantage of Michigan’s “green gold”.
It is undisputed that the logging industry would not have become a realized profitable industry without the courageous and enthusiastic stock of shanty boys. In the beginning, the shanty boys were the recognized logging crews. In Michigan however, it wasn’t until later in the sixty plus year history of the lumbering operations that these workers began to be called lumberjacks (loggers) or simply “jacks”.
A little side note here turns to our states National Landmark; The Lumberman’s Monument is situated so as to provide an amazing panoramic view of the Au Sable River outside Oscoda in the Huron National Forest in Iosco County. The monument is a 14-foot tall bronze structure and set upon a granite foundation. Mr. Robert Aitken of New York sculpted the piece at a cost of $50,000 in 1931 and it was erected in 1932. This historic memorial to Michigan’s lumbermen is a great educational destination but we recommend that your physical stamina is optimal and you bring bottled water because the loggers floating kitchen (wanigan) can only be accessed via the 240+ beautifully constructed stairs. For Gladwin residents this fascinating national local is only about a two-hour junket and it is well worth the trip.
Whether called shanty boys or lumbermen, this lot was a virtual American melting pot of diversity as they hailed from all nations with all their different languages and in 1889 John Fitzmaurice wrote “The Shanty Boy”, which details best some of the varied nationalities. “I was dressed…in good warm woolen pants, known as “Canadian Grey,” blue woolen shirt, German socks, walking rubbers strapped at the ankle, French headcovering, a verigated night cap, and a heavy overcoat. Added to this was the inevitable red sash, emblem of the woods and badge of the Shanty Boy”.
To be inclusive we can add other kindred nations to those afore mentioned and they were American (of course), English, Swedes, Poles and Indians. These adventuresome woodsmen may have had to walk 10-20 miles in September/October (more before the rail system arrived) into barely charted camps carrying their “turkey” (clothes bag). These bags of worldly belongings had to sustain them for the seven-month camp life they had signed up for. They lived together, ate, drank, smoked, sometimes they would fight. They partied, slept and even scratched “graybacks” (bedbugs). They occupied many different jobs such as chopper, sawyers, swamper, horse skidder, scaler and stamper.
A teamster was aided by loader and decker, tinker, blacksmith, rafter and sorter, filer or cook. They worked from dawn to dusk six days a week for $20-$25 per month and weren’t paid until camp broke up in the spring. Because Sunday/the Sabbath was a day of rest, Saturday night became a time to release tension (let down their hair) and the shanty boy “deacon” initiated entertainment with those items brought by the crew themselves, such as a jumping jack (puppet), musical instruments like a fiddle, mouth organ (harmonica), and dulcimer. The shanty boys bonded often through song and dance and the opening verse of just one well-known tune went like this:
“Who feeds us beans? Who feeds us tea? Louie Sands and Jim McGee.
Who thinks that meat’s a luxury? Louie Sands and Jim McGee.
We make the big trees fall ker-splash. And hit the ground an awful smash;
And for the logs who gets the cash? Louie Sands and Jim McGee.”
The two-word shout, “Jam below!” sparked alarm and heightened the emission of adrenalin for all those within earshot and this most certainly would have happened at The Jam on Gerry’s Rocks.
The famous Gerry’s Rock original site has been a long standing question mark but it was perhaps the most famous of all logging jams that elicited world-wide (Scotland-America) variations of a ballet with musical lyrics that memorialized the lumbering industry, as well as, the life and death of these shanty boy or “cat-footed daredevils”.
Probably the best-known artist/folk singer in America who recorded his version of
“The Jam on Gerry’s Rocks” was Woody Guthrie.
Now, this brings us back to Michigan and the Tittabawassee with a documented scenario we can cite from Gladwin History Then & Now. “Frank E. Lefler of Toledo, Ohio, insists that he has talked with the men who helped haul the timbers to build Garris Dam on the Tittabawassee and who saw the names engraved on the hemlock tree below where the dam was built.”
Our final adjunct to this story will be from the March 30, 1966, Gladwin County Record about Mr. Charles Babcock who was born in Gladwin County in 1884. He left home to work in the woods when he was only 17 years old. He worked for Ross Brothers at the Skeels camp and many others both in the area and in Canada.
Per the article, “He was an all-around lumberjack, able to do anything from sawing and driving teams to riding logs on the river in the spring drive. His wages ran from $18 to $20 per month.” In 1966, he was 82 years young, but he was still able to remember some “40-odd” old-time lumberjack songs that were published for seven consecutive issues of the paper.
In summation, we hope this article reads well and provides just a smidgen of education on the lumbering operations within/without Gladwin County, as well as, all those “jacks”/shanty boys whose continuous toiling made it all possible.