GLADWIN – Mid Michigan Community Action Agency (Mid Michigan CAA) is working closely with the Gladwin Community Foundation, Gladwin Emergency Response Team, and other local organizations to administer services to help residents that have faced the May flooding in Gladwin County.
Residents who have been impacted by the flood and are seeking assistance should first call 2-1-1. Flood damage needs to be reported and registered with 2-1-1 for potential assistance. Callers should specify whether the residence is a primary residence or seasonal home.
Mid Michigan CAA is receiving federal emergency disaster funds to help repair homes and related needs for income-eligible residents as well as directing funds raised through the Gladwin Community Foundation.
“We are moving quickly and working with our partner organizations in the community to help residents find the assistance they need as soon as possible,” said Executive Director Jill Sutton.
Mid Michigan CAA is a non-profit that has been serving central Michigan communities since 1966. The organization’s mission is to guide local residents on the path to self-sufficiency through empowerment, education and community enrichment.
