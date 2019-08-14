GLADWIN – If you are 60 years of age or older and looked forward to participating in the Senior Project FRESH program for Fresh Michigan Produce this summer but missed earlier classes, coupon books worth $20 are still available. These coupons are for purchasing fresh Michigan-grown produce at participating local farm and farmers markets.
There will be short classes held on the following dates: Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Maple Manor, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Billings Township Hall, Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Beaverton Manor, Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Antler Arms and Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the MSU Extension office in Gladwin.
If you are interested in participating in this short educational program and receiving a coupon booklet, please call Coral Beth Rowley at the MSU Extension Office, 989-426-7741, ext 206, to sign up for a class. Income guidelines are $22,459 annually/$1872 monthly for one senior or $30,451/$2538 for two. Books will be given out on a first-come basis. You must call to reserve your spot as there are limited spots available.
If special accommodations are needed, please call as soon as possible so that we can meet those needs.
For more information on MSU Extension programs, please feel free to contact the MSU Extension office in Gladwin at 426-7741 or visit the website at www.msue.msu.edu/gladwin.