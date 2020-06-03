SECORD – The Secord Township Fire Hall has a new name. It is now called the Earl Chervus Fire Hall in honor of former chief Earl Chervus. Earl was a firefighter in Secord Township for nearly 45 years and served as chief for many of those years. Township Supervisor Colin Combs offered a motion and it was unanimously approved last March. “This is a well deserved tribute to a great firefighter,” said Combs. “Along with being a firefighter, Chervus was also the custodian of the township hall for many years.”
