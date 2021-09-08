Gladwin
September’s free Second Saturday Supper will be held Saturday, September 11 at the First United Methodist Church located at 309 S. M-18, just south of Maverick Ford. Look for the large crosses at the driveway entrance.
Because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, and hinking of everyone’s safety, this will be a drive thru pickup meal as it has been in the past. The group hopes that by November, they can move back inside.
Serving times will be from 4:30 p.m. until the food is gone, or by 6 p.m. To pickup food, you will need to drive in, give your order and move on to the pickup point to get your meals.
For this month, the menu will be macaroni and cheese, garlic bread, salad, and a Jello dessert. “Come early, we hope to see you there!”