Gladwin
To celebrate the 100th day of school for the 2021-2022 school year, the second grade students at Gladwin Elementary School decided to collect items a bit differently this year.
Rather than bringing individual collections of 100 things, they decided to make a collection of 100 things to help their community.
The second graders partnered with Gladwin County’s New Dawn Shelter to collect items such as nonperishable foods, paper products, personal hygiene items, and cleaning supplies that are always needed at the shelter.
Since it was the 100th day of the school year, their goal was to collect 100 items to donate.
They surpassed their goal and ended up collecting a total of 608 items. Way to go second graders!
“We’re very thankful to receive this donation from the elementary students,” said Facility Manager, Lanette Morgan. “Our organization does not receive state or federal funding, so donations are always welcome; especially from these kids who are becoming aware of community needs at a young age. This was a fantastic donation by the Gladwin Elementary second grade class.”