BEAVERTON – Ahh… Fall is in the air and it is time to relax and think about catching up on your scrap booking. I bet you have a lot of pictures that you need to scrapbook, I know I do, or maybe some cards you would like to make, the holidays will arrive soon, or even some quilting you need to work on.
We (The Beaverton Jr/ Sr. High School Drama) can help. How?
The Beaverton Jr/Sr. High School Drama is hosting a Scrapbook Fundraiser Day.
The theme will be Fall Fun (Create pages with Fall scenes and/or Summer Fun). During the event there will be opportunities to earn raffle tickets throughout the day.
The fundraiser will be Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Beaverton High School Café. The Cost is $25 with advanced registration or at the door $30. This includes lunch, dinner and snacks throughout the day.
RSVP with Becky Miller at 989-246-3010 or by email@bmiller@beaver tonruralschools.com by Sept. 11.
We will have consultants on site to assist you with your scrapbooking/card making needs. There will also be many door prize giveaways and raffles for you as well. We hope you will join us for a fun relaxing day.
Please make checks payable to: Beaverton High School Drama. Bring registration to the high school office or send to, Attention: Becky Miller P.O. Box 529, Beaverton, MI 48612.