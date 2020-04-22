How do we make sense out of these times with the Coronavirus? I’ve talked to some people and I am assured that this is the “end times” and that the second coming of Jesus is just around the corner. Other people have said that God is punishing us because we live in a world filled with the sins of abortion, materialism, sexual deviancy and selfishness. I also hear that God is teaching us a lesson, that unless we start to follow him and do as he commands that he will destroy the world, much as he did in Noah’s time. Some think that God is either angry at us and the world, or that he just doesn’t care. Who knows?
What I know is that God loves us and that he will never abandon us. I also have noticed that people are being wonderful at this time. One of my clients said that she has noticed people being much nicer to each other. I find it interesting that much of this tragedy happened during Lent, that period when we prepared to celebrate Easter, Jesus rising from the dead. During Lent we were asked to take time to pull away from our normal activity to reflect on the more important things. We were asked to examine our lives to find ways of making small improvements. We were asked to pray and reflect more, perhaps read more of the Bible. We were asked to fast and to deny ourselves some pleasure in life and to be more charitable.
For me, Lent is normally a time when I examine my life and ask myself if I am living my life as God intended. Are there things that I could be doing to improve my relationship with God? Are there things that I could do to improve my relationships with my family and neighbor? I also ask myself if I am prepared to die. I don’t like to think about passing on, but I think about it more during Lent and with the coronavirus, I think about it even more.
It seems that I am always planning and preparing for things that might happen. Death is something that is not a matter of “if” it happens, but “when.” My hope for you at this time of being sequestered that you spend a little more time thinking about and preparing for your death. Have you asked Jesus to be the Lord of your life, and death? Have you asked forgiveness for how you have injured others and made amends? Are you prepared to meet God?
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”