SANFORD – This Sanford-wide celebration has been held for over 25 years. This year’s Founders Day Celebration promises to be the best yet. The Founders Day Parade starts at noon Saturday on Saginaw Road, downtown Sanford and ends at the museum. Grab a lawn chair and join the excitement at Sanford Centennial Museum & Grounds on Smith Street. Admission is free, as is parking and all the events. Food and gift shop items sold on site.
Saturday begins with a 7:30-9:30 a.m. pancake and sausage breakfast, followed by a 9 a.m. church bake sale. The Museum also opens at 9 a.m. See the historic train and depot, schoolhouse, church, general store, log cabin, town hall, antique farm equipment, logger bunkhouse, stump puller, veterans’ memorial, new gardens, covered bridge, and experience the Big Wheel Log Hauler and our 1870s Depot Elevated G Scale Train and large Model Train Layouts.
Live demonstrations of woodcarving, spinning, old tractors, corn milling, steam engines, wood branding (free souvenir’s while they last), and blacksmithing.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Home Depot “Kids Workshop” and Pony Rides for Children
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face painting.
Noon to 4 p.m. Coleman Lions Children’s Sight Screening.
After the big parade, the Historical Society will serve locally famous brewed on-site bean soup, roast pork sandwiches, hot dogs, ice cream, and more. During lunch entertainment is provided by the Meridian High Band, and the Tittabawassee Drum and Fife Corps.
After lunch at 1:15 p.m., “tap your toes to the Cloggers /Line Dancers. At 1:15 p.m. Children’s “Treasure Find” and “Beanbag” and then from 2:30-4:30 p.m. there will be live music by “Borderline”. At 3 p.m. the Dam Duck Race starts with winners announced on the museum music stage!
Sunday the museum grounds open at 8 a.m. with free coffee and doughnuts (as long as they last), at 9 a.m. there will be a church service at Clare Bailey Chapel with Gospel Music afterwards. At noon there will be a small animal petting zoo, barrel train rides, face painting, wood branding, and bean bag toss. At 10 a.m. the museum opens. Lunch is served starting at noon. There will be sloppy joes, bean soup, hot dogs and ice cream. There will be live country music 1-2:30 p.m. by Dale Hafer. Sanford Village Park on Saturday there is a craft show, fire fighting equipment demonstrations, and the Village Park Classic Car Show.Go to www.Sanfordhist.org/events and our Facebook site for the most up to date schedule of events.
See you at Founders Day Celebration!