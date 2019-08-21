SAGE TOWNSHIP – The Sage Golden Agers met on August 13. There were 28 members and one guest, Janeane Diffin.
We had a tasty meal with a variety of dishes and good desserts.
The meeting was opened with a prayer of thanks for the meal.
The pledge to the flag was given.
Jokes were told by Wanda Ogg and Maxine Wice.
The secretary’s report was given and accepted.
Craig Mills gave the treasurer’s report and it was accepted.
The sunshine report was given by Elenor Basel and accepted.
Maxine Switzer gave the kitchen report.
Under new business a vote was given for Kathy Mills to pay the hall rent.
Our next meeting will be held on August 27. The Gowers will host.
Meeting ended with the Lord’s prayer.