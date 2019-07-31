SAGE TOWNSHIP – The Golden Agers met on July 23 at noon. There were 16 members and one guest; Lee Fromwiller in attendance.
Everyone enjoyed a good meal. Jokes were told by Wanda Ogg.
Secretary’s report was given and accepted. Sunshine report was given. A card was sent to Clarence Tacey. Cards will be sent to Joyce and Tom Cummins.
Kitchen report was given and accepted.
Happy anniversary was sung for Chuck and Jo Lesperance.
Prizes were won by Wanda Ogg, Jim Gower and Elenor Basel
We held a silent auction and raised a little for our Treasury.
We will meet again on August 13.
The meeting was closed with the Lord’s Prayer.