GLADWIN – Sacred Heart Parish/Gladwin, in conjunction with St. Athanasius/Harrison, will be hosting its Parish Mission and Picnic, Sunday, Aug. 25, through Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 330 N. Silverleaf Street in Gladwin.
The Mission begins with a picnic on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. Food and fun will be on the agenda for the afternoon with games and prizes. Menu includes a roasted pig, purchased from the Gladwin County R-H auction, Fruchey’s chicken, scalloped and cheesy potatoes and veggie trays. All are invited (but not required) to bring a favorite “dessert to pass” to round out the meal and join in an afternoon of fun and fellowship.
The picnic is a prelude to the Parish Mission, featuring Fr. Ricardo Pineda, CPM. Holy Mass will be offered Monday through Wednesday at 6 p.m. Presentations by Fr. Ricardo will be held Sunday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Topics will include, Baptism – Power to become children of God; Confession – Unconditional love and healing; The Church – That they may be one; The Eucharist – Heaven on earth; Mary, Mother of God and our Mother.
The public is invited to attend these most spiritually uplifting presentations. For more information, please contact the parish office at 989-426-7154.