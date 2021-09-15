Gladwin
On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the Gladwin Rotary Club welcomed Joan David, Gladwin Art Walk Show Committee Member.
Joan was excited to share with the rotary group a first-time event in Gladwin that the Artist Guid has scheduled for Friday, September 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s called “A Date with Art Downtown” and it’s an art walk in downtown Gladwin. There are 12 art stops exhibiting 50 artworks the Art Guild members entered into competition.
Two fine art pieces donated by members will be raffled off to those who visit every location. Those in attendance will choose the Viewers Choice Award by voting for their favorite art piece. To add to the fun and promote more of the arts, there will be Gladwin Friends of the Theater, Gail Wildfong School of Dance and others out around Gladwin. This promises to be a fall evening to remember and it is free to attend!
In addition to this event, the Art Guild is hoping to have an event in Beaverton in the Spring of 2022 at the Beaverton Activity Center involving student artists along with the Artist Guild.
Wish you were at this meeting to hear directly from Joan and ask her questions? Join the Gladwin Rotary Club at a meeting to see if rotary is for you! The group is back to meeting in person on Tuesdays at noon at Riverwalk Grill in Gladwin. They do still also have a zoom option available too, so make sure to contact them if you are interested.
The rotary motto is “Service Above Self” so if that’s you, and if you are interested in learning more about Gladwin Rotary, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122.