GLADWIN COUNTY – On Tuesday, November 24, Kat Lennon, Program Director of the Gladwin County District Libraries presented to the Gladwin Rotary Club, providing information about all the exciting services the libraries provide and projects the libraries are undertaking. According to Kat, several featured items are available to all Gladwin County residents with the use of a library card and with the help of a wonderful and enthusiastic staff. These items include DVDs, television show series’, music CDs, books in regular and large print, young adult books, children and juvenile books, and free ancestry access inside the library.
Kat asks all who are interested to check out the library’s card catalog online at www.gcdl.org as well as their new mobile app, “Gladwin County District Library.”
Kat also shared the district library statistics from 2019. These statistics included: 97,310 items borrowed, 28,714 in-person visits, and 55,304 individual log-ins to computer systems.
“We have begun starting to heavily apply for grants,” Kat said. “In the last year we have received several grants such as the LSTA State of Michigan grant, CARES grant, ALA grant, and the Digital Inclusion Grant from American Library Association.”
The Gladwin County District Libraries have also listed out their two-year plan for both Gladwin and Beaverton locations. Points included in the two-year plan include:
- Accessing more grants that will provide mobile hotspots.
- Mobile printing from any location that can then be picked up at the library.
- More teen services to help the youth become an integral part of their community.
- Deepening the relations with the local schools.
- Senior outreach.
- “Turning outward” to the community
- Expanding online services such as movie streaming.
Kat concluded the meeting by answering questions from rotarians and guests in attendance. Wish you were at this meeting to hear directly from Kat and ask her questions? Join the Gladwin Rotary Club at a meeting to see if rotary is for you! The club normally meets on Tuesdays at noon at Riverwalk Grill in Gladwin, however, during the shutdown, the group continues to meet online via Zoom. The rotary motto is “service above self” so if that’s you, and if you are interested in learning more about Gladwin Rotary, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122. The Gladwin Rotary Club would be happy to have you join their Zoom meetings until they are able meet again in person.