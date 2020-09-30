GLADWIN – On Tuesday, September 22, the Gladwin Rotary Club enjoyed a presentation from Member Jolene Compton on Rotary’s Short-Term Youth Exchange program. Gladwin rotary, under Jolene’s leadership, has been involved in youth exchange for years. In fact, Jolene’s daughter, Sydney, is in her third year of the extended program, now being an ambassador and sharing her experiences from her time in Croatia.
Due to travel and other restrictions brought about by the pandemic, the club is looking to this Short-Term Youth Exchange program as a way to still provide this opportunity to a local student. This program is targeted to the summer months whereby a local student would spend 3-4 weeks with a host family (in either another country or possibly simply another state) who has a similar student (age and gender) in their home. At the end of those 3-4 weeks, these students would return and the local family would host both for another 3-4 weeks. The target group is students ages 15-19 who demonstrate leadership in their community. The Gladwin Rotary Club is very interested in sponsoring this program going forward.
Wish you were at this meeting to hear more about this incredible program from Jolene? Join the Gladwin Rotary Club at a meeting to see if rotary is for you! The group meets on Tuesdays at noon at the Riverwalk in Gladwin (in the Sutherland room). The rotary motto is “Service Above Self” so if that’s you, and if you are interested in learning more about the Gladwin Rotary Club, please contact Karen Moore, the club’s President at Rotary Moore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122.