BEAVERTON – The Gladwin Rotary Splash Park is moving along at an accelerated pace with the fundraising efforts of the committee. This project was proposed by a Rotarian who gathered all the financial details to make this a great local community project. Many recent community discussions circled on the question, “how to get people to stop and enjoy our county without just passing through”, made us realize that the high visibility off M-18, made Ross Lake Park the perfect place for the Splash Park.
The fundraising began in March with the establishment of the Rotary Splash Park Fund through the Gladwin County Community Foundation and the ambitious efforts to raise the funds to have it installed by the end of this summer began. The committee was formed with local leaders to decide a plan of action to bring attention to the Splash Park within the county that would aid in the necessary community buy-in for the project to be a success. The down payment, ($61,000), on the Splash park equipment was made on May 24, six days ahead of schedule leaving a balance of $101,000 due upon delivery of the splash park equipment. The remaining balance of $42,000 due at the completion of the installation of Phase 1 on the project. We are fortunate to have many local businesses donating their services, however there are costs that will need to be covered with monetary donations.
The Splash Park excavating started this week to get the area prepared for the plumbing, the electrical and cement foundation infrastructures necessary before the Splash Park can be installed. Heath Kaplan, Beaverton City Manager is serving as the general contractor and coordinating the efforts on the ground with the companies. The Rotary Club of Gladwin is continuing the fundraising efforts with a matching grant ongoing until Sept. 15. The Rotary Club must collect $50,000 from community donations to receive the matching fund of $50,000 from the MEDC Patronicity Grant. The Patronicity Community matching is currently at $20,910, with 40 days left to raise the remaining funds. All donations of $1000 or more will receive recognition on the Entrance Archway. The Rotary Club emphasizes that the donations of our county wide community are essential to the successful completion of Phase 1. All funds garnered over the Phase 1 costs will transfer to Phase 2 of the project with fundraising will continue until June of 2020. Total cost of the Splash Park project will be approximately $320,000.
The creation of the Splash Park is intended to benefit the kids of our county, giving them a place to enjoy with family and friends. These are answers to some questions that have been asked: 1) The Splash Park will be FREE for all to enjoy. 2) The water for the Splash Park will be city treated water and it will be drain into Ross Lake 3) The Splash Park will be owned, operated and maintained by the City of Beaverton, who will be trained by VORTEX on proper maintenance. 4) This is a community project from the Rotary Club of Gladwin which was made possible with the generous donations from the Gladwin County residents, businesses and numerous organizations.
This Splash Park will be a destination location for children’s birthday parties, family reunions, or families to spend the day in Beaverton and enjoy what we have in our backyard. The Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who has given to the project, whether it was in a canister at a store, at Chemical Bank, to the Gladwin County Community Foundation Splash Park Fund or the Patronicity, your donations are helping make this a reality. To Donate online for the matching grant go to: www.patronicity.com/grsp OR if you want to donate by check, please make it out to: Gladwin Rotary Splash Park, PO Box 30, Gladwin, MI 48624. If you have any questions, please call Yvette Keast at 989-802-1771
Ground Preparation has begun on the Rotary Club of Gladwin Splash park at Ross Lake.