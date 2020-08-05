GLADWIN – On July 28 The Gladwin Rotary Club had another lunch meeting at Riverwalk in Gladwin. Rick Seebeck, Superintendent of Gladwin Community Schools, explained to the club how Gladwin Community Schools prepared its Return to School Plan and how it will be implemented.
A draft of Gladwin’s Return to School Plan can be found on the Gladwin Community School’s website at https://www.gladwinschools.net/Domain/4. Rick explained that this is an ever-evolving process depending on the phase the state, community and school are in.
“It was great hearing from Rick and being able to ask him questions,” Karen Moore, President of the Gladwin Rotary Club said. “Rick has presented to the Club many times in the past, and his openness and willingness to share information are critical in these uncertain times. Thank you, Rick, for being such a great leader for Gladwin Community Schools and our community!”
If you are interested in participating in meetings such as this one with Rick, join in on a Gladwin Rotary Club meeting to see if Rotary is for you! The group meets on Tuesdays at noon at Riverwalk in Gladwin.
The Rotary motto is “service above self” so if that’s you and if you are interested in learning more about Gladwin Rotary, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122.