Gladwin
On Tuesday, August 10, Rotarians Dirk Presidio and Richard Beadle received recognition from the Club’s Foundation Chairperson, Dr. Al Sawaya, for achieving status as Paul Harris Society Fellows in Rotary International.
The Paul Harris Society recognizes rotary members and friends of The Rotary Foundation who elect to contribute $1,000 or more to the Annual Fund, PolioPlus Fund, or approved global grants.
The purpose of the Paul Harris Society is to honor and thank individuals for their generous, ongoing support of The Rotary Foundation. Rotary districts often honor new members of the Paul Harris Society by presenting them with a certificate and chevron at a district or club event.
Fellow rotarians, George Alward, Jolene Compton, Doug Jacobson, Dr. Karen Moore, and Dr. Al Sawaya were also recognized as achieving this honor in the 2020-21 rotary year, these presentations having been made at the club’s annual picnic in June. The Gladwin Rotary Club has seven current active members who have also achieved this status in prior years, some of whom were recognized again in 2020-21.
Wish you were at this meeting to hear directly from Dr. Sawaya and learn more about The Rotary Foundation? Join the Gladwin Rotary Club at a meeting to see if rotary is for you! They are back to meeting in person on Tuesdays at noon at Riverwalk Grill in Gladwin. The rotary motto is “Service Above Self,” so if that’s you and if you are interested in learning more about Gladwin Rotary, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122.