GLADWIN – Skeels Christian School recently showcased their robotics program by hosting an open house. Instructor Tim O’Brien, along with members from the robotics classes, shared how the students have not only been learning about the fundamentals of robotics but have been gaining an understanding of the importance of teamwork and group problem solving.
Building and controlling a robot involves more than many would think. The teams were given kits to build their robot, once built, they began the process of learning how to write a program that would control or drive the robot using VEX programming language.
Those attending enjoyed the lively “Battle for the Bottle” demonstration, where teams competed to get control of and move a plastic water bottle. The game started with the bottle being placed on a wooden stool, each team then battled to get the bottle from the stool and move it to the win zone. The excitement built throughout the evening as the audience chanted, “play another one!”
Following the Battle for the Bottle games, robots were on display for visitors to see. Students enjoyed the chance to answer questions and explain their robots. The robotics class is an important part of Skeels Christian School’s STEM curriculum, giving students a hands-on opportunity to connect theory with practice. As an introduction to the field of engineering, it encourages creativity, teamwork, leadership, problem solving among peers, and computer science skills. Future plans for the program include competing in the VEX Robotics competitions that are held each school year.
If you are interested in how you can participate in or support the STEM programs at Skeels Christian School, please contact the office at 989-240-2190.