I just sat down to have an afternoon nap. My wife called out, "Joel, the robin that was trying to nest in our garage (we had to keep the door closed or she would fly in to build a nest on our garage door opener) is building her nest on the ladder I use to change the hummingbird feeder.” So much for my nap.
I went outside, and the nest was just getting started. It was very close to the sweet nectar of the hummingbird feeder, and I was concerned that the little birds would not show up with the nest that close. I decided to move the ladder halfway down the house and leaned it back against the white siding. The brilliant robin was building under the overhang of the house that will protect the nest from the rain. The robin flew back and went to land on the ladder, but it was moved. She spotted it, reoriented herself, and began to build the nest on the top rung of the ladder again. She worked furiously to get the nest completed quickly. I don’t know a lot about robin nests, but it looked pretty substantial to me.
Then the robin disappeared for a few days. My wife, for whatever reason, moved the nest onto a large tree stump, figuring it was abandoned. The next day the robin came back looking for her nest! She seemed pretty upset that it was gone.
I was trying to take my nap, and the robin was making a lot of noise looking for her nest. Forgoing another napping opportunity, I went out. I retrieved her nest that was reasonably intact and placed it back on the ladder. In an hour, she happily came back and deposited three eggs. All was good with Mother Robin. After many days of her sitting on her eggs, her brood cracked their way and began their journey in the robins nest.
During that time, I had to cut the grass, pick up after my dogs and get stuff out of the fun barn in the dog run area. She never seemed to mind my antics, trimming weeds, mowing, or just look- ing in to see how she was doing. The little robins grew up and flew away to begin the next steps in living a robin’s life.
After a couple of weeks, my wife moved the nest back to the big tree stump for whatever reason. A week later, I came out, and Mother Robin was sitting on the metal ladder top, looking very perplexed as there was no nest on the ladder. She looked so sad, I skipped my next scheduled nap to get the nest and place it back on the ladder. The next day, I looked up and found her sitting in her nest, getting ready to produce some more eggs.
I looked it up and learned that robins can lay eggs two or three times in a season. I cut the grass, and she never moved. I told her that we didn’t realize that her lease was for the entire summer, but I assured her that her nest will stay safe and sound on the ladder. (Yes, I did talk to her. No, she did not respond.) Somehow, I believed she understood.
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 06/27/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.