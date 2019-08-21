GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP/MEA-R) will meet Monday, Aug. 26, at the Gladwin Church of Christ, 425 E. Grout St., Gladwin, it is behind the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. 9:30 a.m. fellowship, meeting at 10 a.m.
Our speaker for this month is Joel Vernier, leaving his comfy chair to visit with us. Don’t miss!
Next month, Sept. 23, we will have our Blue-Cross representative visit. Then on Oct. 28, Jason Wentworth our State Representative, will be here from Lansing.
Please try to attend. The more members that belong to MARSP, the more clout we have in Lansing to save our benefits. Also, $2 of our dues go into a scholarship fund that is given to a Gladwin and Beaverton graduate each year.
All year we will again be collecting school supplies, underwear size 4-10, and socks for the Elementary schools of Gladwin and Beaverton.
All teachers, administrators and support staff retired from any Michigan public school district are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact President Bonnie Bain at 426-4480, Treasurer Jan Stewart at 246-1657, or Vice President Madalyn Steyer at 435-2925.