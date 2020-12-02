Once again I am at a loss for words when someone can say it much better than I ever could. I want to offer a quote form the United States Catholic Catechism for Adults, pages 94-95. We have been using this text in our adult education class.
“The resurrection is historical in that it actually took place at a specific time and place, therefore there were witnesses to its impact. Mary Magdalene met the risen Christ and embraced his feet. Thomas the Apostle saw Jesus and the wounds and said, ‘My Lord and my God’ (Jn 20:28). Two disciples walked with Jesus on the road to Emmaus and recognized him in the breaking of bread (Lk 24:13-15). All the Apostles saw him (cf. Jn 20:19-23). St. Paul tells us that he met the risen Lord on the road to Damascus (cf. Acts 9:3-6). He also writes that five hundred people saw Jesus on a single occasion (cf. 1 Cor 15:3-8).
None of the witnesses to Jesus’ resurrection expected it. In fact, they were demoralized by the execution of Jesus. Even when they did see him, some had lingering doubts. ‘When they saw him, they worshipped him, but they doubted’ (Mt 28:17). In other words, they were not easily convinced, nor were they caught up in some kind of mystical self-delusion or hysteria. Some of them even died as martyrs rather than deny what they had witnessed. In this light, their testimony that the resurrection was a historical event is more convincing (cf. CCC, nos. 643-644).”
This is good news for us who sometimes doubt that Jesus actually rose from the dead. The world has bombarded us with notions that the resurrection is a fairytale or that it is just the result of embellishment as the story was told and retold. Yet, to deny it is to call those who witnessed it liars. I am not ready to call Mary Magdalene, the Apostles and St. Paul, the disciples, or the scripture writers liars. I can’t accept the modern idea that those of us who are Christian, or any other faith, are backward people who have not yet evolved to a post religion world view. People of faith are not the unevolved ones, atheists are the ones who are backward. Pope Benedict said that atheists are simply ignorant of God. The resurrection is real and it can’t be explained away. Rejoice!
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”