Wow! Last winter when we were up to our bellies is snow and cold, we could only remember summer and imagine how great it would be to have those ninety degree temperatures again. Now that we are there, I find myself longing for the cooler temperatures of fall and even anticipating being in the snow again. It is not that I am not enjoying the heat, but it could be just a little cooler. I tend to sleep better in cooler temperatures.
Perhaps part of being human is being a little dissatisfied. We complain a lot. It’s too hot, or too cold. It’s too dry or too wet. Church services are too short or too long. Vacations are not long enough. Waiting lines are too long. Ugh! Yet being a little too dissatisfied is a blessing. I think we are all longing for something that will give us ultimate satisfaction. I know that for me, only in Jesus Christ and his Church, have I found the greatest satisfaction in my life.
The world, that part of our culture that is opposed to God, would teach us that we can achieve our longings by ourselves. I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t long for equal opportunity and justice. Who doesn’t long to be loved and accepted? I think we all long for enough of everything for everybody. We all long peace and harmony. Yet, we don’t have what we long for.
I find it interesting how God lets us wander, allowing us to find the longings of our hearts by ourselves. I think of the Prodigal son who left home with his inheritance, thinking that if only he could be free of his Father that he would be satisfied. We all know how that worked out. Everything this world has to offer is appealing at first. It brings us temporary joy and satisfaction, but then leaves us frustrated and we once again become dissatisfied.
Want real and lasting satisfaction? Want real and lasting joy? Want real and lasting peace and harmony? Want real and lasting love and acceptance? You won’t find them in the temporary things of this world. It is passing away. You can only find the longings of your heart in receiving Jesus’ giving himself to you and you unconditionally giving yourself to him. Just pray, “Jesus, I receive you and all that you have for me. I give myself to you. Thank you for being my Lord.” Join a church community so you don’t have to go it alone.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you, and give you his peace.”