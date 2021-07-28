It’s not that I plan to procrastinate; it just seems that life gets too busy! By the time I work, involve myself in charity duties, attend various meetings, write my weekly columns, go to services, take care of my household chores, walk my dogs, and of course take my naps in my “Comfy Chair”, sometimes tasks do not get completed on time.
I often will dutifully write down a prioritized to-do list. I began that when I first started one of my careers. Yes, I have enjoyed working in different careers. After graduating college with degrees in psychology and communications, Magna Cum Laude (yes, even in high school and college, I procrastinated and ended up pulling many “all-nighters” to catch up).
First, I entered the field of pharmaceuticals; I worked in sales, training, and management. Then, I became a consultant doing workshops on management and leadership. Moving forward, I started my writing career, my first book, “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer,” and my weekly column, “View From The Comfy Chair.”
Eleven years later, I’m still writing, but my fourth career is in politics, although I do not consider myself a politician, instead a resident focused on doing the right thing. Not a lot of opportunities to procrastinate, too many deadlines!
The result of procrastination is that some things do not get done or do not get done on time. Such was the case of my dream of planting tomato plants to enjoy one of God’s little pleasures, fresh off the vine, beautiful red tomatoes. I planted my tomato garden a little late, and since it was my first time, I bought too many tomato plants. My neighbor came over to see what I was doing and when he saw two trays of multiple tomato plants, he stated, “so, are you planning to open up a tomato stand at the end of your driveway?”
I must have unknowingly bought over 60 plants. After I planted 40 in three different plots that I quickly put together, I began canvassing the neighborhood, asking people to foster some of my plants. After a week of finding foster homes, they were all planted somewhere. I felt like Johnny Appleseed! Of course, the foster homes will consume their tomatoes.
Life is a learning experience! Assuming I do get some tomatoes out of my gardens, I will plant again next year but limit it to 12 plants. We have been watering, and of course, it has been raining, so they seem to be growing. One garden has all sun all the time, then I have one that is sun half of the time, and some planted that get a little sun, but mostly shade.
I’m hoping that the tomatoes will ripen at different times and extend my tomato eating season. Then, of course, I can say that I planned it that way and will be pleased with my efforts. I checked my garden and spotted several tiny tomatoes on the vines. Maybe this will be the one time that procrastinating paid off? One thing I never procrastinate on is taking my naps, and I feel a nap coming on right now!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 07/26/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.