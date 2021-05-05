While visiting another parish, I came across this prayer that seeks assistance for those want to share their faith. Since I could not have written a better prayer, I want to share this with you. It is published by the United Conference of Catholic Bishops.
“Heavenly Father, pour forth your Holy Spirit to inspire me with these words from Holy Scripture. Stir in my soul the desire to renew my faith and deepen my relationship with your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, so that I might truly believe in and live the good news. Open my heart to hear the Gospel, and grant me the confidence to proclaim the good news to others.
Pour out your Spirit, so that I might be strengthened to go forth and witness to the Gospel in my everyday life through my words and actions. In moments of hesitation, remind me: If not me, then who will proclaim the Gospel? If not now, then when will the Gospel be proclaimed? If not the truth of the Gospel, then what shall I proclaim?
God, our Father, I pray that through the Holy Spirit I might hear the call of the New Evangelization to deepen my faith, grow in confidence to proclaim the Gospel, and boldly witness to the saving grace of your Son, Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns with you, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever. Amen.”
Each of us has the grace to share with others the good news of Jesus Christ. Sometimes we do it by the way we live and behave. Others notice the joy we have and the kindness we show to others. Some of us are given the opportunity to speak with others about Jesus. Some of us can share the story of our life and how we came to encounter Jesus and how he has changed our lives. If you are open to it, God will put people in your path, people with whom he wants you to share his love.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”