We are already getting blasted with political ads! I hope that people do not make voting decisions off of the sound bite driven ads. Many Americans vote just on name recognition, not voting record. That’s why we see a family name stay in a political position for decades. It’s passed on to a spouse or child like a dynasty. I would like to see our newspapers, and other media focus on how a candidate has voted in the past, not focus on the most negative soundbite! The ads are generally negative, positive, or negative/positive! And they are beginning to fill our televisions, radios, and newspapers. Positive, negative, or both, each has a distinct look, feel, sound about them. The positive ad may include flags, uplifting music, and storyline that portray the good candidate as a bigger than life hero/ heroine, that has the golden touch. This candidate fights for you, lives to make things better for you. This positive candidate saves a cat from a tree, puts out a forest fire, sticks a finger in the dike to prevent a flood, and saves the day. No matter what great deed they have done in the past or are performing in front of the cameras.
The good candidate never even breaks a sweat or has a hair out of place. At the end of the ad, we want to call up the candidate and have them over for beer and pizza.
The negative ad usually starts out in black and white with loud music playing, like fingernails screeching along the blackboard.
Whatever the topic, it causes nausea in the pit of your stomach. It paints a picture of a horrible person and the abominable things that they did or will do if elected. In the end, the music or the claim is often overlaid with an off drumbeat, or some calamity befalling people or even a video of a nuclear blast! Dual Ad twist Negative to Positive. Some of the political ads start off with the negative infrastructure, and about halfway into slamming the competition, the positive infrastructure is introduced, and the entire mood changes. The picture gets more colorful, and the music switches to an upbeat style. The candidate they want you to vote for is standing there, shaking hands, kissing babies, and looking like they have all of the solutions.
If your trying to take a nap when a negative ad comes on tv, forget it, it will sound obnoxious, played loudly and just plain irritates the senses. When we get into the heat of the elections, there may be clusters of ads playing one right after another. While there are groups that try to keep the ads honest, often, many claims are made or hinted at about the other candidate that may or may not be true or accurate. I do not like political ads because I know they are trying to influence me on who to vote for. I don’t like them because we get inundated with the same advertisements over and over. I have seen four ads run back to back, over and over until my eyes and ears glaze over.
We need to have limits on the amount of money that can be spent on ads. Politi- cians will spend millions of ad dollars to win a seat that pays less than $200,000 a year. That should give us a hint that something is wrong with our political system. Napping during the political season may mean no television shows with ads, I need my naps to be uninterrupted!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – © Joel M. Vernier 02/10/2020 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol. com.