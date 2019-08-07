GLADWIN COUNTY – The 6th Annual Gladwin County ORV Fun Fest will be taking place on Aug. 17 at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds.
The Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce and Gladwin County Economic Development Corporation are hosting the ride which takes participants throughout Gladwin County on 75 miles of back roads and ORV trails.
Along the route, riders will be challenged to test their skills at games being held at each of several Official Stop Sponsor locations.
The route is being developed to include more trails this year. Early trail preparation is under way and very little dust is planned for the event. For more information, contact Yvette Keast, Chamber Director, at 989-426-5451 or visit our website at www.orvfunfest.net. Visit the Chamber website for additional information on this and other events going on in Gladwin County at www.gladwincountychamber.org.