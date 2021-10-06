Gladwin County
After over a year of COVID-19 worries, the free Second Saturday Supper is back inside the church for October! The church will be serving downstairs in the Fellowship Hall as before, with takeouts still available to those who wish to continue doing so. Those looking to enjoy a free meal may head downstairs and pick one up or call ahead.
To order takeout ahead of time, call 989-737-9016. The supper will be held Saturday, October 9 at the New Beginnings United Methodist Church (formally the First UMC) located at 309 S. M-18, just south of Maverick Ford.
Look for the large crosses at the driveway entrance. Serving times will be from 4:30 p.m. and will continue until the food is gone or by 6 p.m. For this month’s supper, the menu will have a Mexican theme: taco casserole, Spanish rice, Doritos, with Halloween cookies for dessert! The church asks everyone to come early, and they hope to see you there.