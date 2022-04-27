While reading and praying during the Lenten season, I came across a small booklet titled “St. Benedict for Busy Parents” by Father Dwight Longenecker. It is part of the Building the Domestic Church Series provided by the Knights of Columbus. I had often wondered about St. Benedict, but never took the time to investigate him and his life. St. Benedict was an early Christian monk (died in 547) who lived a saintly life, an abbot (superior of a monastic community) who understood human nature, and guided his community with a few simple rules, The Rule of Saint Benedict.
In this classic of Christian literature, St. Benedict outlined, not only how monks ought to live in their day-to-day existence, but according to Father Longenecker, how we as ordinary people ought to live as we go about our daily lives. Father Longenecker applies St. Benedict’s Rule in a commonsense way that allows families to grow toward holiness. There is no ten-step plan, but general guidelines for growing in personal holiness. Each of us works out the details.
The first requirement for growing in holiness and the spiritual life is obedience. Father Longenecker goes on to explain that St. Benedict does not mean blind obedience, but a reverence for correct social order in community, our families, and work. I would expand the idea of obedience to being humble enough to recognize and even reverence those who have special expertise.
For me, I sum it up by saying that sometimes I am not a shepherd, but a sheep. I recognize that my pastor is the shepherd in my immediate church and that I depend on him to guide me in my activities. When at work, I have a supervisor who determines my behavior and I do my best to accommodate that person. In school I follow the wishes of my teachers. In the family, parents are to be obeyed.
In the larger community, I recognize the rule of law. Police officers are in charge. While I question the advice of doctors, lawyers, accountants, teachers, I take seriously their advice when I make decisions for myself and my family. While I may disagree with elected officials, I respect their office, and follow the law. I follow the direction of builders, plumbers, and electricians. I pay my taxes.
In my spiritual life I try to live humbly. The Gospel writers, Saint Paul and all the Apostles certainly knew more than I do about God. I can’t just toss the Bible aside as if idiots wrote it. It’s God’s word! That would be pure arrogance. I would never say that I know more about the universe than Einstein, or more about my heart than the surgeon, so why do I question the Pope, my Bishop, or my local pastor? I would never question Warren Buffet and his stock picks!
In Christian terms, obedience is more than blindly following the orders of a dictator, but understanding that we have a loving God, who wishes only the best for us. Sometimes that means that I must look beyond my own wishes, my ignorance, and my lack of expertise to be the sheep and not the shepherd. I won’t tell the tradesman or the pastor how to do his job! I trust them and I trust in the God who loves me. St. Paul writes, “We beg you, brothers, respect those among you whose task it is to exercise authority in the Lord and admonish you; esteem them with the greatest love because of their work,” (1 Thessalonians 5: 12-13).
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”