Now and then, someone will offer me a book about spirituality, asking me to read them and perhaps give my opinion. Being a curious and avid reader, I welcome these opportunities. One of the ideas I look for is how the author defines us as human beings. Who are we?
What I have noticed is that many of these books are written for people who have been injured by religion. Some of the churches in our childhoods put the emphasis of the religious and spiritual life on heaven and hell. Some of us, including myself, accepted a belief that we were depraved and corrupted and that there was no good in us. God was portrayed as a vicious God who was just waiting for us to disobey so that we could be punished forever in an unending and non-consuming fire. It was ugly and untrue!
A response to this erroneous teaching is the new age stuff that recognizes the evil present in such ideas, but takes it to the extreme of saying that we as humans are on the same level as God. Sometimes indicating that we have the same powers as God and that we are equal with Jesus as sons and daughters of God. New age people teach that the church only wants to control us and keep us afraid, using fear and guilt and shame as tools of control.
Those of us who have encountered Jesus know that new age stuff is in error in that we know that God does not control us, but his love invites us to happiness and joy in union with him. We know that we are not his equal. While the Bible teaches that we are (s)ons and (d)aughters of God, we are not the (S)on of God. While the Holy Spirit dwells in us and we are created in his image, we are not the Holy Spirit or the Father.
Many of the problems we have in this world are a direct result of our trying to elevate our selves to the level of God. I am not God. I am his child. I am not Jesus, but his follower. I am not the Shepherd, but the sheep. We have a promise from God that someday all will be well, but it can only happen when all of us give our lives to God and follow his teaching as outlined in the Bible. Someone once said that if you want to make the world a better place, start with yourself, by giving yourself to God, letting his love transform you.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”