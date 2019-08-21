I recently came back from my first ever trip to Ireland and Scotland. It was more heart-warming than I imagined it would be. Why so, you may ask. Because it is where my family history is traced to. One reason to go on this trip was to try and break down the family research brick wall I have had for sometime. Because my wife is not that interested in genealogy, my priority had to be more sightseeing oriented.
The first country we scheduled to visit was Ireland. Landing in Dublin, and armed with numerous google maps to help guide the way to Killarney in Southern Ireland, we arranged for a car rental from the airport to drive to Killarney, in the South of Ireland. There we planned to visit points of interest on our way north to Northern Ireland and ultimately into Scotland. The trip by car was bittersweet.
The good part was Ireland is just spectacular with its stone cottages and stone walls that encompassed much of the land. I was now the first member in my family to return to Ireland since they left for America in 1756. It felt right, but what did not feel right, was the steering wheel on the right. If anyone has plans to go to any country that drives on the left side of the road, get an automatic transmission. If you get the standard transmission, beware, the gear shift is opposite of how we have been taught to shift with our right hand. Shifting with the left hand is totally awkward. Also, the roadways are narrow, and those beautiful large stone walls and buildings are often at an arm’s length off the roadway. A one-foot shoulder leaves little room for error. So the passenger in my case, who is my lovely wife, had a very interesting road trip. She often reminded me of our position within our lane and the close proximity of those beautiful and now intimidating stone structures. She had frequent and not so subtle outbursts of “YOU’RE TOO CLOSE! YOU’RE TOO CLOSE!” Yes she repeated it twice each time to make sure I heard her the first time.
Now, remember those google maps we armed ourselves with, to guide our way? Most intersections lacked visible information. Street signs were needed to tell us which roads to take, when there are no street signs, it becomes anyone’s guess as to what road we are now on. And, when there were street signs, it was a challenge because they were usually observed behind a tree limb, or on a building. We began to question why those visible signs we did find, did not coincide with the google maps. At this point, we were in fear that our 17 day vacation, was going to be spent in the rented car.
Miracles do happen, we actually made it to the B & B in Killarney. The non-genealogical part of our vacation was to visit castles within Killarney and the Ross Castle was a great choice. We enjoyed the town and its historical ambiance. Two days later found us in Blarney, to kiss the stone. To achieve the quest to kiss the stone, one must be somewhat of a gymnast. Have you ever seen anyone held upside down by the ankles? Well you would be very close to what it takes to give that stone a big smooch. From the top of the castle, they have you lay on your back and they feed you through a hole in the wall, while supporting you by your legs. My wife went first and I quickly called my insurance agent to make sure her policy was fully paid up. It was my turn and while I was properly suspended, I could hear my wife making a call to the same insurance agent. Anyways, we got through the Blarney experience in one piece, but we now both have larger insurance policies...lol.
Waterford, Ireland was our next destination to see the world renowned Waterford Crystal factory. Walking into the showroom was nothing short of stunning with its amazing prism of colors. The following day we made our way back to Dublin. This town housed many sites to see. The Dublin Castle was a good visit, but the most exquisite site was St. Patrick’s Cathedral. This large church displayed many expansive beautiful stained glass windows. We also took part in a virtual reality encounter called; “Viking Experience” which placed us back in time with the Vikings and was enjoyable for my wife and myself.
Next came Northern Ireland and the town of Ballyhalbert. It was in 1756 that my family left Ballyhalbert to come to the New World. I got to walk where my ancestors walked, and I was able to visit the graves of my 6x great-grandmother as well as other aunts and uncles. Here I felt at home, almost reluctant to leave. I mapped the graves of my ancestors and listed the names of those in their near vicinity because they too could be related. I dug into the ground several inches to uncover additional wording and letters that were on their headstones. The other sites were nice to visit and keep in my memory, but here in this Irish town, land of Ballyhalbert, I felt a more personal connection. This is what made my trip to Ireland complete. I do recommend to all researchers when and if you get the opportunity to visit your homeland, do so, do not wait 71 years like I did.
I will finish my vacation story about the further adventures into Scotland where our family name has a rich history. There are many locations of historical significance to this country that relate to my family and yes we rented another car. I did not think street signs could get worse...but they did. All I can say at this point, do not make the wrong turn and have to drive through downtown Glasgow. One way streets everywhere.
Our next meeting will be on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m., 2nd floor above the library. Our program will be “in search of Vikings.” Looking forward to it.