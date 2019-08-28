In last week’s article I presented an initial introduction for my wife and my Ireland/Scotland 17 day vacation in which I shared both good times, as well as, those unforgettable misadventures while on the first leg of our trip through Ireland. So now it’s time to share with everyone all our remarkable and memorable escapades experienced while in Scotland.
We were obliged to return our rental car per our contract at the Belfast, Ireland airport and from this location we caught a cab that took us to a ferryboat for transport into Scotland. Our ferryboat trip took two hours and this ferry was more like a luxurious cruise liner, unlike any we had experienced before i.e. going to Mackinaw Island or the mail boat ferry that takes tourists to North/South Manitou Islands. I was very pleasantly surprised by the beauty of this ship with accommodations that included a bar, slot machines, game room, plush seating and a dining area. This grand environment allowed for those two hours of time to literally fly by and I definitely recommend to anyone venturing on a trip that includes both Ireland and Scotland, to use the ferryboat because you will enjoy it.
We disembarked and found ourselves in Cairnryan, Scotland to begin the final leg of our trip, so – let’s get the good times rolling. Once again our car rental troubles appear to start anew. We had reserved a medium-size vehicle for luggage space, but the agent apologized because only smaller vehicles were available. Oh great, here we go again. But with a smile they told us we could have a Mercedes as a replacement. It sounded great, the car looked snazzy, then we loaded our luggage in the trunk and back seat filled to the hilt, than I tried to get into the vehicle. I am 5’ 8” and had trouble getting my legs into the car, it was snug to say the least. A tip for any future travelers. If a car rental company offers a Mercedes and you are larger than 5’, be prepared, by packing a shoehorn in your carry-on bag.
Of course, we were excited to be in Scotland and our intended route was to head north to the outskirts of Glasgow and to the town call Kilsyth. We chose this town because it was centrally located to several sites we had planned to visit. On the way to Kilsyth, the route was going right past Kilmarnock, a town that our Boyd family were the Lord of the land back in the 14th through 17th centuries. The Boyd clan built a castle called “Dean Castle” that served as the Boyd family stronghold. “Dean” was a term used in Scotland for a wooded valley. Unfortunately, we knew we would not be able to view the castle’s interior due to repairs, but I still wanted to see the structure with its beautiful park that is part of the surrounding grounds. What a disappointment, as our travel woes continued. We took the wrong Kilmarnock exit which was on the opposite side of town. We thought we could drive through town to get to the castle, but this town was much larger than anticipated. Again, where are those street signs? We asked but were unable to get directions to Dean Castle, so we backtracked to the freeway, and decided to continue to Kilsyth....no selfie of me and Dean this time, maybe in the next 71 years. Continuing on to Kilsyth, we just had to drive around Glasgow and not make any more wrong turns. Yeah right! You guessed it, a bad choice that found us in the middle of the booming metropolis of Glasgow. Now this is a BIG town, and very busy. Most of the roads are one way, and those ever elusive streets signs left us baffled and uncertain, where we were, or where we would end up. After 30 minutes of confusion, I must have had a four-leaf clover stuck on my shoe from Ireland because in our bewilderment, we looked up and there was the direction to Kilsyth. Just keep left!
In Kilsyth, the following day, we visited the battlegrounds and Museum of Bannockburn. This famous battle was in 1314 where Robert the Bruce, defeated the English army and gained Scotland’s freedom from English rule. The Boyd family were very instrumental in this battle and I got to walk the land where the battle took place. The hotel we stayed at was good, but we were off again the following day. It was a short drive to the town of Stirling, a town that we were looking forward to visiting because of its historical value. Stirling was known as the ancient Royal Capital of Scotland. Before arriving at our hotel, we first visited the stunning Stirling Castle.
This huge complex was one of the Royal strongholds of Scotland’s Royal family. Another tip for future travelers, do visit this castle, it is a must see for everyone. After a good night sleep in Stirling we continued our tour of the town. The Stirling Jail is another must see, as I had my mug shot taken both front and profile sides, with my crime of “drunk and disorderly” proudly displayed. The third most beautiful site to see is the town of Stirling itself. Every block has huge old stone buildings, walls, churches. The view of the Highlands from Stirling was spectacular. I have to say, in my opinion, it is one of the most scenic areas in the world.
Sadly, we had to leave Stirling to the east coast of Scotland and to the town of St. Andrews. This is where the game of golf had its founding. Here is what my wife was looking forward to, a one night stay at a castle with her knight (me)....LOL. The castle had 26 chimneys, and our room was one of the old servant’s quarters..........I was quickly demoted from knight to butler. But the room was very large which included a small fully stocked kitchenette, and it could have been likened to an efficiency apartment. This was by far the best room we had on our trip. The owner shared with us his stories of the castle’s original owner and his life as a spy for England.
Our final destination was to visit the capital of Scotland, Edinburgh. My greatest joy here was turning in the rented kiddy car, AKA, Mercedes. To stretch my legs we visited the Royal Mile which ran between Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The Palace is still used by the Queen of England, from time to time, and she is honored upon arrival with a cannon salute to let all the people know of her presence. Edinburgh Castle is a huge fortress and can be used to this day for defensive purposes. It also houses historical items to see, such as Mary Queen of Scots sword, and some of the crown jewels. Many rooms can be viewed including the King and Queen’s rooms, the Castle ballrooms, the kitchen prep areas, and many more. The mile between the Castle and Palace of Holyroodhouse is called the Royal Mile, which consists of shops, churches, restaurants, and tours to the underground ruins of old Edinburgh. Part of the old town was leveled, but only to a certain height so the old ruins foundation was used for many of the current buildings. The tours below the ground, lead you down several floors and many of the rooms and old shops are still present.
In all, my trip to these two countries was a trip of a lifetime. One I recommend for everyone. My only regret is we scheduled stays at too many B & B’s and hotels, and we packed and unpacked too many times. Find a central location that you can drive to and return in the evening. There are plenty of B & B’s with available space, so if you don’t schedule a night stay anywhere, trust me, you can find somewhere to rest your weary bones. I did get accustomed to driving on the left side of the road so no worries here. My last tip is remember to take along tranquilizers for passengers in the rental car. It would be a much more enjoyable trip when they have their happy pills. No happy pills, Irish whiskey works just as well. Have fun.
