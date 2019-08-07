GLADWIN – Living Truth 2 will be Spreading God’s Love through Music at Gladwin Nazarene Church on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
Living Truth 2 is a husband and wife ministry team composed of Elroy and Tammie Kosters from Caro, Michigan. Combined, this duo can play many antique and contemporary instruments, including acoustic guitar, Appalachian dulcimer, bass guitar, guitar zither, bell chimes, djembe drum, keyboards, mandolin-guitar, marxophone, melodica, psaltry, recorder, soprano saxophone, and wooden flute. They travel throughout Michigan presenting their ministry of music and occasional drama sketch in combination with their testimonies of a vital, growing relationship with Jesus Christ.
Gladwin Nazarene Church is located at 560 W. M-61, (5 miles east of Save-a-lot). Call 426-6436 for more information.