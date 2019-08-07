MT. PLEASANT – “THERE IS MORE TO LIFE” Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at Camille’s on the River, 506 W. Broadway, Mt. Pleasant. We are about women connecting with God, each other and our community. No membership. Special feature, Style Show, fashions from Willow with stores in Clare and Midland. Special music by Ron Burrows from Clare. Larry Wyman will be our inspirational speaker sharing his insight about what is the key to life that allows you to go from feeling harassed to happy.
All this plus lunch, beverage and dessert for $12. Call Edie at 989-463-3287, Ruth at 989-588-9315 or email Lona at lonahamilton@yahoo.com to make a reservation and for more information.