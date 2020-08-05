GLADWIN – As gardens are growing, thoughts turn to the ripening overflow of shiny, red tomatoes, bright green peppers and other delicious home-grown goodies along with farmers markets filled with fresh produce. Why not save some of this bounty to enjoy all through the year? Food preservation is a science, and we must properly preserve food or dangerous bacteria can cause food-borne illness.
Join MSU Extension online to learn safe home preserving techniques and valuable resources to ensure the safety of your home preserved food. Preserving your Harvest classes will be held every Thursday from August 13 through October 29 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
No matter what your home food preservation experience is whether beginner or seasoned, these free classes will allow you to learn the most current recommendations for safe home preserving and to ask any questions you may have. Join in for all sessions or choose the topics that most interest you.
August 13, Safe Home Food Preservation – Traditions and Trends
August 20, Preserving what’s left in your Garden
August 27, Peaches – Can or Freeze?
September 3, Too Many Tomatoes
September 10, Salsa 101
September 17, Know your Canners
September 24, Basics of Sauerkraut
October 8, Preparing Soups for Winter
October 15, Making Applesauce
October 22, Preserving Food for Gifts
October 29, Preserving Venison
To register please visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/PreserveHarvest/. To listen by phone, please call to register, 877-643-9882.
MSU is an affirmative-action, equal-opportunity employer. Michigan State University Extension programs and materials are open to all without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, religion, age, height, weight, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital status, family status or veteran status.