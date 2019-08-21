GLADWIN – Staff from Michigan State Univeristy Extension Service will be available at the Gladwin Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will have a booth set up on display to share what MSU Extension can offer.
The 4-H Program Coordinator, Melissa Preston, will be giving updates on the county 4-H Program. National 4-H Week is Oct, 6-12, this year. Snap Ed Instructor, Coral Beth Rowley, will be on hand to answer food and nutrition questions and share food preservation tips for canning and freezing. Jenny McKillips, office secretary and the Master Gardner’s liason will be sharing information on the upcoming Master Gardern’s classes and other gardening information. Bev Przystas, Extension Educator, will have youth make banks to start teaching them about finances in a fun way, how to save, spend, share and invest and will have other information on career education and work force preparation.
Come stop by and visit the MSU Extension staff at the Gladwin Farmers Market.